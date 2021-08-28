US Bancorp DE Has $173.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $173,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.