Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Cut to $20.50

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $20.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Utz Brands by 300.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

