Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Simmons Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Simmons Bank owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $68,755,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 497,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $248.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

