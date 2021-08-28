Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 3,059,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

