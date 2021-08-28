Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $673,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 489.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

