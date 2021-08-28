Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 5,299 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

INTC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.