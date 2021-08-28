Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,151,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,944. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.38.

