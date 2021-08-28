VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.70 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.12.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VEON by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VEON by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in VEON by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 652,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 150,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 137,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

