VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.92. VEON shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 140,629 shares traded.

VEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

