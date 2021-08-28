VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.92. VEON shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 140,629 shares traded.
VEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
