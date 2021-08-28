Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,890.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

