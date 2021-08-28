Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Takes $281,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 254,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 707,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 349,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 92,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

