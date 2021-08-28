Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

