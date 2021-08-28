VestChain Price Tops $0.0010 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. VestChain has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1,192.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.76 or 0.00754503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100122 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

