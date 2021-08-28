Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.36 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. Viacoin has a market cap of $7.36 million and $157,380.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.