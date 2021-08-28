ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.32 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $40.89. 7,827,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,688,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

