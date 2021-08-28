Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Synchrony Financial worth $52,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,230,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF opened at $51.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

