Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $56,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.57.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.