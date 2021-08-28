Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 249,845 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,845 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $58,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,399,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,146,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,740,000 after purchasing an additional 375,729 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

