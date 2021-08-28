Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 143,778 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Trex worth $58,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 286.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

