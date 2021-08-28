VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $74.75 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.