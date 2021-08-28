ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.78. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 24,278 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

The company has a market cap of $972.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ViewRay by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

