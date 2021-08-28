VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0010

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. VIG has a market cap of $877,940.80 and $1,269.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,033,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

