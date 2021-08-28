VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

