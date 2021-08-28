VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VMware were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

