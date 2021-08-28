VNT Chain Price Hits $0.0010 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $749,918.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00748494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00098872 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

