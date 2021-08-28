Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 1,301,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

