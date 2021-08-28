Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.10

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.10 ($29.53) and traded as high as €25.98 ($30.56). Wacker Neuson shares last traded at €25.78 ($30.33), with a volume of 42,701 shares trading hands.

WAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.70 ($31.41).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

