Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €18.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SZU. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.97 ($17.61).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €14.30 ($16.82) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.