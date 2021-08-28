WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.01

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.01 ($64.72) and traded as high as €60.50 ($71.18). WashTec shares last traded at €59.90 ($70.47), with a volume of 1,360 shares traded.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €62.20 ($73.18) price objective on shares of WashTec in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $796.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

