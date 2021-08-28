Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.74

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $153.74 and last traded at $153.47, with a volume of 11011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

