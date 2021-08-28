Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after purchasing an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE W opened at $291.12 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.80.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

