WCM Investment Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 887.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetEase by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $125,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2,229.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after buying an additional 445,872 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NTES stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

