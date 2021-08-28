WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.69.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

