WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,123 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $171.86 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

