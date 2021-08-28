WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 31,702 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,702 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

