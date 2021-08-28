Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110,436 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110,436 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

