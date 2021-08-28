Wells Fargo & Company Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.63.

AAP opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

