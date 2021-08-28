Wells Fargo & Company Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $40.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.