Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

