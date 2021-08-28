Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 328.4% in August

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 328.4% from the July 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WHLR stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.