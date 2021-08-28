WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

