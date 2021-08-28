Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.55.

