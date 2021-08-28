Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.