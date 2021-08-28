Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $181,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of OCDX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 70.93. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962 in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

