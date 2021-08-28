Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $220.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Shares of WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

