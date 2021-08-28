Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,964 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

