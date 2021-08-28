Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,489,000.

Shares of INFL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. 384,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,929. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.93.

