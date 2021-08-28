Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.83. 1,817,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

