Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $204.99

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $204.99, but opened at $199.23. Winmark shares last traded at $200.96, with a volume of 2 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.83. The firm has a market cap of $748.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

