WM Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WM Technology in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.85. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,716,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

